Serie A: Chukwueze Benched In AC Milan Win Over Como

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was missing in action as AC Milan defeated Como 2-1 in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international has made 21 appearances and scored three goals this ongoing season for AC Milan.



Como was on top for large parts of the game and took the lead in the first half with a nice finish from Luca Da Cunha,

The Rossoneri roared back to down Cesc Fabregas’ side, equalizing through Christian Pulisic’s shot from a narrow angle then winning it through yet another goal from Tijjani Reijnders.



The win means AC Milan moved 7th on 47 points while Como sits 13th on 29 points.







