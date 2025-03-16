We’ll Keep Fighting For EPL Title Until The End –Odegaard Warns Liverpool

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has warned Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool that the Gunners will battle for the title until the end.

Second-placed Arsenal are 15 points behind the Reds who would face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final today (Sunday).





For Mikel Arteta’s men, they will host Chelsea at the Emirates as they hope to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Blues, Odegaard said he and his teammates will jold on to the belief that everything is possible in football.

“One thing is for sure, we will fight until the end,” the Norwegian told arsenal.com. “That’s the mindset of everyone. We’ve been fighting three years in a row for the title and we know in football everything is possible. The main thing is just to keep going and keep working hard and day-by-day to get better and win the games.

“We’ve got a big game today – another London derby against Chelsea, and we’ve done well in these games lately, and our home form this season is good, so we need another strong performance again today. Let’s win our duels, compete all over the pitch and play the game how we want to, and hopefully take the three points.”

Odegaard will come up against his former club Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

On the clash with the champions, the midfielder said:”For the second season in a row we are in the quarter-final of the Champions League, but we want to go much further. We remember that feeling we had when Bayern knocked us out last season and we are all determined to put that right.

“Of course it will be a huge couple of matches against Real Madrid, and for me personally it will be special to play against my former team. We believe in ourselves and we know what we can do, and our form in the Champions League has been very strong, winning seven of our 10 matches so far. We can’t wait for that first leg here at Emirates Stadium next month. It’s going to be a beautiful night.”



