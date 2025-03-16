NPFL: Enyimba Extend United Nigeria Airlines Partnership In Pursuit Of Domestic, Continental Glory

Nigeria’s most successful and decorated club, Enyimba, have extended their partnership with United Nigeria Airlines as the nine-time NPFL champions, led by Chairman Nwankwo Kanu, continue to elevate the club’s profile through strategic corporate deals, Completesports.com reports.

The renewed agreement underscores the People’s Elephant’s commitment to excellence, ensuring seamless and comfortable travel as they navigate a demanding football calendar.





Completesports.com understands that under the partnership, United Nigeria Airlines will continue flying the two-time CAF Champions League winners to and from match venues. The extended deal means the airline will handle Enyimba’s away trips for the next season.

On Saturday, the airline airlifted the People’s Elephant from Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, to the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, ahead of their NPFL Matchday 29 fixture against Ikorodu City at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Sunday, 16 March 2025.

“This latest development is a testament to the club’s drive for professionalism and peak performance,” Enyimba’s Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, told Completesports.com.

“The partnership continues to play a crucial role in the club’s logistics, giving the team a competitive edge in their quest for silverware.

“But the journey doesn’t end in Lagos. The Aba giants will again rely on their trusted airline partners as they head to Lafia, Nasarawa State, for a crucial Federation Cup Round of 64 clash against El Shama FC of Gombe on Wednesday.

“From there, it’s back home to Aba, where we will welcome Bayelsa United for an NPFL Matchday 30 encounter on Sunday, 22 March.”

With three crucial fixtures within seven days, Enyimba’s partnership with United Nigeria Airlines ensures the players get optimal recovery time while boosting morale as they chase glory on multiple fronts.

By Sab Osuji



