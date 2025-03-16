“I’m Disappointed’ — South Africa Coach Rues Defeat To Flamingos

South Africa coach Ntombifuthi Khumalo was disappointed to see her side lose to Nigeria’s Flamingos.

The Bantwana lost 2-0 to Bankole Olowookere’s side in the second leg of their 2025 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round qualifying tie in Ikenne on Saturday.





Nigeria progressed to the final qualifying round 5-1 on aggregate.

Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Extend United Nigeria Airlines Partnership In Pursuit Of Domestic, Continental Glory

Khumalo however praised her players for putting up a strong fight in both legs.

“I am disappointed because we did not make it to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers, but I am also proud of my girls after their performance,” she told safa.net.

This is the international stage and some of them tried their best, but Nigeria were the better team.

“For me, what I can take back home is the experience gained on this international stage, especially after facing the same opponent in the first and second round that was stronger. We all know that they are doing well in Africa in such competitions.”

By Adeboye Amosu



