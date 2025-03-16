2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Will Approach Rwanda Game Like Cup Final –Omeruo

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has disclosed that the team will approach the 2026 World Cup qualifiers clash against Rwanda like a cup final.

In an interview with Arise TV, Omeruo stated that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will want the team to press their Rwanda counterpart from start to finish.





“From my conversation with the coach, I know we are gong to press. We don’t have to give the other team confidence to build the game,” Omeruo told Arise TV.

Read Also: ‘I’m Disappointed’ — South Africa Coach Rues Defeat To Flamingos



“When we let them play, then they get confident. We have to put them on their toes from the start of the game. We have to press them high.



“It will be demanding from the players, especially with the weather, but we have to do it because that’s the only way to win these games. We cannot sit back, let them play, and come at us. We have to approach the game like we’re here to win.”



