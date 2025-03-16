NPFL: Shooting Stars Ready For ‘Tough’ Akwa United Contest — Ogunbote

Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote admitted that Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 29 clash against Akwa United will be tough.

Shooting Stars are winless in their last six games.

The hosts will be desperate to secure maximum points to boost their survival hopes.

Ogunbote tasked his players to be ready for war.

“We are here to get things back on track. If we get the result here, we will go up again and once we do that, we are not coming down again,” he told the club’s media.

“We wil be facing a team that is desperately fighting to survive relegation, so you expect that they will come out on us, using every means.

“I want you to see this match as a home natch, play as if we are playing at home.We have a good pitch to play on, we are equally hungry to get a positive result.”

By Adeboye Amosu



