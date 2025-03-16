NPFL: “Okorie Is Real ‘Hustler’ – You Can’t Write Him Off!” –Rangers Assistant Coach, Ekeh

Rangers International assistant coach, Ekenedilichukwu Ekeh, has hailed the club’s forward, Chidozie Okorie, as a “hustler,” praising the player’s relentless work ethic in pursuit of goals, Completesports.com reports.

Okorie silenced his critics with a stunning opener just 45 seconds into Saturday’s NPFL matchday 29 clash against Kwara United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, setting the stage for a commanding performance from the Coal City Flying Antelopes.





Isaac Saviour doubled the lead before halftime, netting his eighth goal of the season from an Okorie assist, while Frank Uwumino sealed the emphatic victory with Rangers’ third goal in the second half.

Okorie had come under fire in recent games for his goal drought, particularly in Rangers’ last home fixture against struggling Akwa United.

When asked about the significance of Okorie’s goal for the technical crew—who had continued to trust him despite his struggles—Coach Ekeh was emphatic.

“No, for me, I wouldn’t want to take that from anybody,” he said, addressing the press in place of Technical Adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu, who had hurried off to catch a flight to Kigali ahead of the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

“Like I said earlier, this is football—sometimes it goes well for you, sometimes it doesn’t. That doesn’t mean you’re out of shape. Chidozie Okorie has been in shape.

“He’s been trying his best. He’s been hustling to score goals. Sometimes he gets it, sometimes he doesn’t. Today, he got it, and we thank God.

“In the last game against Akwa United, you saw how he hustled to score, but it didn’t come. But today, it has come.”

Coach Ekeh highlighted how Okorie’s early goal boosted Rangers’ confidence, contrasting it with their frustrating experience in the previous match against Akwa United.

“In football, sometimes it goes well for you, sometimes it doesn’t,” he added. “If you watched our last match here against Akwa United, we did everything to secure three points, but it didn’t come.

“But today, under 45 seconds, we found the back of the net. That goal gave us more confidence to push for more goals.

“So, I must thank God Almighty for giving us the opportunity to win. We got the chances and converted three. It was a good game.”

By Sab Osuji



