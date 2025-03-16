Man United Flop Antony Reveals Secret To Impressive Form At Betis

Antony has claimed that the sunnier climate of Spain has unlocked his true form after leaving his Manchester United misery behind.

The Brazilian completed a loan move to Real Betis in January after an awful spell at Old Trafford. He has scored four goals and notched a further four assists in just ten appearances, having netted just once for the Red Devils this season.





The only blot on Antony’s copy book was a late red card against Getafe, which saw him banned against Real Madrid. But even that dismissal was rescinded, with Betis going on to beat the Spanish giants.

In attempting to explain the huge upturn in fortunes he has enjoyed in Seville, Antony believes that the warmer weather and a nicer city has been key. Speaking on Spanish TV (via Mirror), he said: “The city has also played a lot, which is better [than Manchester] and good here.

“I am very happy here with it. And the sun here helps a lot. You’re every day at noon, awake, listening to yourself, I go to sleep smiling and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Antony already appears to have made a decision on an extended stay with his temporary employers.

Speaking earlier this season, Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon claimed that the Brazilian was surprised by the club, while he would not be against extending his loan deal.

“Antony was surprised by the facilities we gave him to settle in the city as soon as he arrived,” Alarcon told El Pelotazo. “The player is very happy and the other day he told me that he wanted to stay another year.”

And according to The Sun, Antony is now prioritising a move back to Betis once his loan deal expires despite interest from their LaLiga rivals Real Betis.



