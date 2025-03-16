NPFL: Heartland In Ikenne To Beat Remo Stars — Amuneke

Heartland technical adviser Emmanuel Amuneke is optimistic his side can get a positive result against Remo Stars.

The Naze Millionaires will be up against Remo Stars in Ikenne on Sunday (today).





League leaders Remo Stars are unbeaten at home in the Nigeria Premier Football League,o NPFL, this season.

Amuneke reckoned Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will be a tough nut to crack, but believed his side have the quality to beat their opponent.

“We came here with one objective in mind to play our game and get a positive result,” Amuneke stated in a pre-match interview.

“A positive result will help in our quest and we must also recognised that we are playing the league leaders, anything is possible in the game.”



