‘He Will Fit Into Every Team’ — Troost-Ekong Advises Osimhen To Make Premier League Switch

William Troost-Ekong believes Victor Osimhen has the right tools to thrive in the Premier League.

Osimhen was close to joining Chelsea from Napoli last summer, but instead linked up with Galatasaray on loan.





The 26-year-old still have other admirers in the Premier League including Manchester, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Troost-Ekong believed his compatriot will thrive in the Premier League.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team,” Troost-Ekong told talkSPORT.

“I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

“I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him.

“I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



