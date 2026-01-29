‘He’s An Impressive Physical Talent’ –Brunner Hails Okoye

Udinese goalkeeping coach Alex Brunner has praised Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s physical qualities at the club.



In a chat with Udinese tonight, Brunner stated that the Nigerian international possessed all the right attributes that a goalkeeper needs to become a great goalkeeper.



“Off-the-pitch vicissitudes certainly haven’t helped him. This shouldn’t be an excuse, but progress is not automatic. It takes time.

Read Also:He’s Going To Give Us So Much –Arteta Speaks On Havertz



“He’s an impressive physical talent. He has everything it takes to become a great goalkeeper. Sometimes, with the strength in his legs, he covers the net more than he should.



“It’s unusual for a goalkeeper who stands 1.96 meters tall to have these physical qualities; he’s very quick, even in low saves.



“Let’s just say that nature has been generous with him. In Italy, when you make a mistake, the criticism is fierce; he suffers internally without ever showing it.”







