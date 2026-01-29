Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    ‘He’s An Impressive Physical Talent’ –Brunner Hails Okoye

    Austin Akhilomen
    Okoye

    Udinese goalkeeping coach Alex Brunner has praised Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s physical qualities at the club.

    In a chat with Udinese tonight, Brunner stated that the Nigerian international possessed all the right attributes that a goalkeeper needs to become a great goalkeeper.

    “Off-the-pitch vicissitudes certainly haven’t helped him. This shouldn’t be an excuse, but progress is not automatic. It takes time.

    “He’s an impressive physical talent. He has everything it takes to become a great goalkeeper. Sometimes, with the strength in his legs, he covers the net more than he should.

    “It’s unusual for a goalkeeper who stands 1.96 meters tall to have these physical qualities; he’s very quick, even in low saves.

    “Let’s just say that nature has been generous with him. In Italy, when you make a mistake, the criticism is fierce; he suffers internally without ever showing it.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

