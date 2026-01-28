He’s Going To Give Us So Much –Arteta Speaks On Havertz

Mikel Arteta has backed Kai Havertz to make a big difference to his Arsenal side in the second half of the season after scoring in the Champions League win over Kairat Almaty on Wednesday night.

Havertz started for the first time this season and scored Arsenal’s second goal as the Gunners made it eight wins from eight in the league stage of the Champions League.

“That’s very positive,” Arteta said on Havertz. “Getting Riccy (Calafiori) back as well after the injury, bringing in Kai. Not only bringing him in, I think the quality he showed. The way he connected with the team, the goal that he scored, the assist that he made in the first half. A really positive performance.

“The good thing is that he’s fit, he’s available, and he’s going to give us so much.

Also Read: Murphy Warns Liverpool Against Re-signing Alexander-Arnold

“It’s going to give him a lot of confidence, joy, energy, and to the team as well because the team knows how important Kai is for us and how he can help the team to be much better and take the team to a different level.

“The fact he was able to do that today after such a long time is very impressive so now we make sure we use him in the right way because he’s going to be very important.”



