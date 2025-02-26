I Benched Iwobi To Give Other Players Playing Time –Silva

Fulham head coach, Marco Silva, has disclosed that he benched Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi against Wolves to give other players playing time.



Recall that the Nigerian international came on as a substitute in the second half, in Fulham’s 2-1 wi over Wolves in Tuesday’s Premier League game.



Speaking with the club’s website, Silva stated that Iwobi needed to rest after Saturday’s difficult test.

“We knew that we were going to need some fresh legs inside. The last game for us on Saturday was a difficult one, performance-wise was not the best, and I knew that coming here the game was going to demand from us some fresh legs inside.



“Some players that we decided wouldn’t start the game, like Alex Iwobi, Robinson, Calvin [Bassey] for example, they are the players with more minutes in our team. It’s not easy when you change five players, when you are playing at the level we are playing in the Premier League.



“Not starting with Alex [Iwobi], Willian is not ready to start a game yet from a physical point of view, and we don’t have other wingers, that is the reality, we don’t have solutions, and that was the first reason we changed the formation,” the Portuguese gaffer told Fulham’s official website.











