    Well Deserved Move –Dosu Hails Usman’s Transfer To Armenian Club Charentsavan FC

    Austin Akhilomen

    Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has lauded Ajibona Usman’s move to Armenian Club Charentsavan FC.

    Usman’s journey has been impressive after making an impact at Russia’s Vista Gelendzhik Academy,

    Reacting to his move, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist via his Facebook page stated that Usman’s move was well deserved.

    “Congratulations on your well-deserved move, may the Land of Amania be a blessing to you, keep up the flag flying, God bless your starting point…..Amen.

    “He has always shown great promise. His performances in Russia only confirmed what we already knew he is destined for success.”



