MLS Fines Messi For Grabbing Opposition Coach Neck

Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by the Major League Soccer (MLS)for grabbing the neck of an opposition coach during a league match on Saturday, BBC Sport reports.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee took the decision to fine Inter Miami forward Messi, 37, following an incident at the end of Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with New York City FC.





The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen approaching New York City’s assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy and put his hand on the back of his neck.

The Argentine’s altercation with Ballouchy took place shortly after the former had an argument with the referee that earned him a yellow card for dissent.

Team-mate Luis Suarez was also fined for violating the same MLS policy, after he pinched the back of opposing player Birk Risa’s neck in an incident at half-time.

“It’s difficult sometimes to control emotions. In football, you have to understand the players and the emotions of the game. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said downplaying the controversy.



