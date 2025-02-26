Gasperini Made Mistake With Lookman Comment — Atalanta Chief

Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagliuca admitted head coach Gian Piero Gasperini made a huge mistake by criticising Ademola Lookman publicly.

Gasperini blasted Lookman after the winger missed a penalty in La Dea’s Champions League defeat to Club Brugge last week.





Lookman also released a statement on the social media where he labelled his manager’s comment “disrespectful”.

“We want to put this situation behind us, and I think we have, considering the 5-0 victory [against Empoli],” Pagliuca was quoted by Gazetta dello Sport.

“These matches are always intense. We love the passion with which they are played. We have a great coach, very passionate.

He made a mistake by speaking about an individual. At Atalanta, with the Percassi family, we have a policy: if things go wrong, we take responsibility. We look at ourselves and how to improve.”

Pagliuca also identified the 27-year-old’s role in the team’s overall success.

“The players are having an extraordinary season; we wouldn’t be where we are now without the contributions of Lookman, De Ketelaere, and the whole team. I should name them all,” he added.

“We faced Brugge without five key players, all injured. Gasperini’s reaction was emotional and unfortunate, and it was a mistake that went against our policy—something we are not proud of. But I repeat, Gasp remains a great coach.”

By Adeboye Amosu



