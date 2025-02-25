Onuachu, Aribo Feature As Chelsea Thrash Southampton To End Losing Streak

Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo were in action for struggling Southampton who got hammered 4-0 by Chelseat in Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Onuachu and Aribo were in the starting line-up as Southampton suffered their fourth consecutive defeat while Chelsea ended their three-game losing run.





The win took Chelsea up to fourth place on 46 points and Southampton remain bottom on nine points in the league table.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella were the scorers for Enzo Maresca’s men.

At the Molineaux, Fulham pipped Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to bounce back to winning ways.

Iwobi and Bassey were brought into the game on 67 and 77 minutes respectively.

With the win, Fulham are now in the nineth place on 42 points and Wolves are 17th on 22 points and five points away from the relegation zone.

Other Premier League encounters saw Crystal Palace hammer Aston Villa 4-1 and Brighton and Hove Albion overcame Bournemouth 2-1.



