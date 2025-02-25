Olatunji Fires Sparta Prague Into Czech Cup Quarter-finals

Nigerian striker, Victor Olatunji, was on the scorers’ sheet as Sparta Prague sealed an emphatic 3-0 win over Dukla Praha in their campaign to defend the Czech Cup title.

Olatunji found the back of the net on 88 minutes in the round of 16 tie on Tuesday.





The Czech league defending champions introduced the Nigerian striker on the 65 minute mark and he made an instant impact at the 66th minute with a goal barely a 60 seconds after setting foot on the pitch.

His heroics was however ruled out for a foul and it would have been a brace for the Nigerian goal poacher who is in a fine form.

The talented striker is back on the scorers’ sheet coming off the back of his amazing UEFA Champions League Campaign.

Olatunji closed the European campaign with four goals and two assists ranking him as one of the top scorers of the Czech side.

The striker had set a record as the first Nigerian to bag a goal and assist in a champions league debut game ranking him among the top shots to emerge from the country.



