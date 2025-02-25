Obuh Urges Flying Eagles To Secure U-20 World Cup Spot First, Chase U-20 AFCON Title Later

John Obuh, a former Flying Eagles coach, has charged the current Nigeria’s U-20 national team to focus on qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup first during the 2025 CAF U-20 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire before setting their eyes on the winning the tournament’s title, Completesports.com reports.

Obuh, who guided the Flying Eagles to the quarter-finals of the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia after leading them to victory in the 2011 African Youth Championship (now U-20 AFCON) in South Africa, emphasised the importance of prioritising the U-20 World Cup qualification. He also steered Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2013 CAF U-20 AFCON in Algeria, securing a spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey, where they finished fourth.





Speaking to Completesports.com, Obuh addressed the Flying Eagles’ challenging group at the 2025 U-20 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where they will face South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt in Group B. Many pundits have dubbed it the ‘group of death.’

The four semi-finalist at the CAF U-20 AFCON will represent Africa at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals to be hosted by Chile in September/October 2025.

With concerns over Nigeria’s chances of progressing from the group stage, Obuh, 64, insisted that other teams in the group also respect and fear the Flying Eagles.

“The most important objective now is securing a World Cup ticket,” Obuh told Completesports.com on Tuesday. “Only after that can we focus on winning the U-20 AFCON title.”

The former Golden Eaglets coach, who led Nigeria to the final of the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, believes that while Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa pose strong competition, they also see Nigeria as a formidable opponent.

“I’m sure that if you ask any South African, Egyptian, or Moroccan football expert, they’ll tell you that Nigeria is one of the teams they are worried about in the group,” Obuh said.

“Football in Africa has evolved—there are no more minnows. Nigeria has a strong football heritage, especially in this tournament. However, that doesn’t mean we can afford to be complacent. Other countries have improved, and there are no underdogs anymore. The team that prepares better and works harder will have the edge in the group.

“But first, we must qualify for the World Cup by reaching the semi-finals before thinking about the U-20 AFCON title,” Obuh stressed.

