Vipers SC To Hold Special Prayer For Late Striker Lawal

Ugandan club, Vipers SC will hold Dua prayers at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, on Thursday in honour of their late striker, Abubakar Lawal.

The club has opened the prayers to the public, allowing fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects.





Vipers SC have also confirmed that the family of Lawal have requested for his body to be repatriated to Sokoto, Nigeria.

Club President Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa has pledged to cover all costs involved, and the necessary documentation is currently being processed.

Kajjansi Police Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the former Kano Pillars player, who allegedly fell from the third floor of Voice mall Shopping Arcade on Monday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Naima, residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

According to Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national, she left Lawal in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game center within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 AM, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.



