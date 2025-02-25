WAFCON 2026Q: Super Falcons To Face Benin Republic In Final Round

Neighbours Nigeria and Benin Republic will battle for a place at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Benin Republic defeated Sierra Leone 5-2 on aggregate in the first round.





The Amazons won the first leg at their makeshift home ground, Stade Kegue, Lome 2-1.

They recorded a 3-1 victory over the Sierra Leoneoans in the reverse fixture.

The final qualifying round fixtures will take place from October 20 to 28, 2025.

Benin Republic will host the first leg, while the second leg hold in Nigeria.

The winner on aggregate will secure qualification to WAFCON 2025.

The Super Falcons are the most successful side in tbe history of the competition with nine titles.

By Adeboye Amosu



