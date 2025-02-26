Osimhen Declares Affection For Galatasaray, Yet To Decide Future

Victor Osimhen says he has special affection for Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with Okan Buruk’s side on loan from Napoli last September.





The Nigeria international is well loved by the supporters and teammates.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals and registered five assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

“I want everyone to understand something – that I really love this club so much, I love these fans, I love everyone associated with this club,” he told reporters after Monday’s night draw against Fenerbahce.

“From the president, to the coach, to the staff, everyone associated with this club. So for me, it’s a privilege, and I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Galatasaray are determined to sign Osimhen on a permanent transfer, while he has been linked to a number of European heavyweights.

The powerful striker refused to give an hint on his future.

“To be honest, I don’t know… Last few months, nobody ever thought I would come here to a big club like Galatasaray. For me, I live for the moment. What’s going to happen in the summer, I don’t really know,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



