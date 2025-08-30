I Can’t Guarantee Lookman Will Stay — Atalanta Coach Juric pop

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric says he is not certain Ademola Lookman will remain at the club beyond this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman has been training away from his teammates after pushing to join Inter Milan earlier this month.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request and shunned training in a move to force Atalanta to sell him to their Serie A rival.

Inter had two bids rejected by La Dea, and later pulled out of the deal forcing Lookman to return to Atalanta training.

Read Also:Wolverhampton Wanderers Agree Deal To Sign Arokodare

Juric admitted he remains in the dark about the winger’s situation.

“I don’t know anything about Lookman, it’s difficult to hazard a guess on what will happen or if he will remain,” the coach said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Parma

The 27-year-old has been linked with Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Leicester City player has two years left on his contract with Atalanta.

By Adeboye Amosu



