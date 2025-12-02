I Can’t See Anybody Touching Arsenal At Top Of The Table –Ex-Gunners Star Boasts

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has boasted that he does not see any other team touching the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal had to come from behind to force a 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea, in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah has given Enzo Maresca’s side the lead before Mikel Merino equalised for Arsenal.

The Gunners will be back in action on Wednesday against Brentford at the Emirates with the hope of returning to winning ways.

Merson expects his former club to brush aside the Bees and insists he ‘can’t see anybody touching Arsenal’ in the title race.

“Arsenal have dropped points against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but they are winning against everyone else and that is making a difference,’ Merson told Sportskeeda (via Metro).

“If you told Arsenal at the start of the season that they were going to have a run where they face Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the space of a week and come away with two wins and a draw, they would have taken it all day long.

“Manchester City are still the closest challengers for Arsenal and they were nowhere near good against Leeds.

Also Read: Take Chelsea’s Premier League Title Push Seriously –Walcott Warns Arsenal

“Even after the draw against Chelsea, I can’t see anybody touching Arsenal at the top of the table. If they can look after their players well, I think they can easily win the league this season.

“A comfortable win against Brentford at home is coming up. I’m going for Arsenal 3-0.”

Merson was ‘impressed’ by Chelsea’s performance against the title favourites and says Enzo Maresca will be ‘super happy’ with the result.

While he doubts Chelsea’s title credentials, Merson says the Blues can finish above second-placed Man City and expects their momentum to continue when they face Leeds United on Wednesday.



