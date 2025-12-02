Close Menu
    ‘Maybe A Goal Will Help’ — Bremen Coach Struggling Boniface To Rediscover Best Form

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen has backed Victor Boniface to rediscover his best form despite the forward’s slow start at the club, reports Completesports.com.

    Boniface linked up with the Greens on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

    The Nigeria international is still searching for his first goal for Bremen after 10 outings.

    The 24-year-old has registered just one assist at the Weserstadion.

    Boniface failed to make much impact in Bremen’s 1-1 home draw against Cologne last weekend.

    Steffen however refused to blame the striker following another frustrating outing.

    “We don’t need to constantly evaluate individual players,” Steffen told Deichstube.

    “Maybe a goal will help him become even stronger.”


    Adeboye Amosu

