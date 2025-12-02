Moffi Attacked By Nice Fans After Defeat To Lorient

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi and Jérémie Boga were attacked by Nice supporters following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Lorient, Comoletesports.com reports.

The mood among Nice fans boiled over after the defeat, the club’s sixth across all competitions.

According to French journalists Fabrice Hawkins and Maxime Tilliette, the players were reportedly warned on their way back from the airport that a hostile reception awaited them at the training centre.

Around 400 supporters gathered at the club’s training facility to express their anger.

Moffi and Boga were reportedly spat on, punched, kicked, and subjected to verbal abuse, including racist insults.

Moffi was criticised for being seen joking with former Lorient president Loïc Féry after the game.

The striker was examined by a doctor on Monday and placed on sick leave until Sunday due to the physical and psychological impact of the assault.



