Okoye: My Time At Watford Was Challenging

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reflected on his challenging period when he first joined Watford.



The Nigerian international, who joined the club while still recovering from shoulder surgery, described it as one of the most testing times in his career before rebuilding his form and reputation with Udinese in Serie A.



“My time at Watford was challenging, a lot was happening, not only on the pitch but also off it. I was younger and dealing with many things at the same time, including recovering from shoulder surgery. It was a tough period,” Maduka Okoye told Footy-Africa.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Fourth Title In Morocco — Iwobi



“Maybe I didn’t deal with some situations in the best way, but I learned from them and I’ve grown a lot.



“I got another chance at Udinese, and I took it. I’ve become a better player and a better man.”



Okoye never made a league appearance for Watford before being sent on loan to Sparta Rotterdam, yet his resurgence in Italy has been remarkable.



He has cemented himself as Udinese’s first-choice goalkeeper, consistently earning praise for his performances.



