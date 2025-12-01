AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Fourth Title In Morocco — Iwobi

Alex Iwobi says the Super Eagles have the quality to win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will be gunning for a fourth title at the competition which will be hosted by Morocco.

The Super Eagles came close to winning the trophy at the 2023 edition, losing 2-1 to hosts Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Iwobi In Positive Mood

Iwobi is however optimistic they can go all the way this time around.

“Yes, of course, the last AFCON, we were really close, but the only way we can improve from the last AFCON is to win the next one,” Iwobi told Ay Suga YouTube channel.

“We’ve got the players to do so, we believe so, we just have to prove it.

“I’ll like to speak into existence, I want to manifest, so I’d like to say Nigeria will win it.”

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Taifa Stars of Tanzania, and Cranes of Uganda.

They will open their campaign against Tanzania in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



