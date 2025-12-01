AFCON 2025: South Africa Coach Unveils Final 25-Man Squad

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos on Monday named his final 25-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos picked the squad from the initial 55-man provisional list he released two weeks ago.

The group largely reflects continuity from the AFCON 2023 bronze-medal campaign, while introducing rising stars who have forced their way in through standout club form.

The players will assemble on 8 December before departing for Morocco, where they begin their quest for a historic second continental title.

South Africa will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against the Palancas Negras of Angola on 22 December before facing the Pharaohs of Egypt four days later.

Broos’ side will round up their Group B campaign against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on 29 December.

The squad will undergo final tune-up sessions in camp before the coach settles on his matchday combinations for the group stage.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (both Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Tylon Smith (QPR, England)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem, Saudi Arabia), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Standby reserves: Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)

By Adeboye Amosu



