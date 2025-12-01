Nnadozie Wins English Women’s League Save Of The Month For November

Nigeria and Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, has won the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Save of the Month award for November.

Nnadozie was announced as the winner on WSL X handle on Monday.

The 2025 Africa Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year winner, clinched the award for her superb save in the 1–1 draw against Liverpool.

The former Paris FC shot stopper sprang acrobatically to tip Fuka Nagano’s long-range strike onto the crossbar.

She beat off competition from Aston Villa’s Sabrina D’Angelo, Liverpool’s Faye Kirby, and Manchester City’s Ayaka Yamashita to secure the monthly award.

The 2024 WAFCON winner missed out on the October award to Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar.



