8 Super Eagles’ Memorable Moments In AFCON History

As the countdown to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations intensifies, the Super Eagles are gearing up for another attempt at clinching a fourth continental title in Morocco.



Nigeria’s rich history in the tournament spans decades of iconic performances, unforgettable goals, and heroic displays that have shaped the country’s status as one of Africa’s footballing giants.



From winning the title on home soil in 1980 to the golden generation’s triumph in 1994 and the dramatic run in 2013, the AFCON has produced numerous defining moments for Nigeria. These events remain etched in the memories of fans and continue to inspire the new generation of Super Eagles players.



In this piece, Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN revisits eight of the most memorable moments that highlight Nigeria’s enduring legacy in Africa’s premier football tournament.

1. 1980 AFCON Final: Nigeria Lift First Trophy

The Green Eagles, as they were then known, claimed their first AFCON title on home soil after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the final of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Goals from Segun Odegbami (two) and Muda Lawal were enough to send the Lagos crowd into wild celebration.



Interestingly, the feat was achieved by a collection of highly talented, all home-based players from Nigerian clubs such as Rangers International of Enugu, IICC Shooting Stars (now 3SC), Calabar Rovers, Bendel Insurance of Benin, and Racca Rovers of Kano.

2. 1988 Nations Cup Semi-Final: Eagles’ Dramatic Win Over High-Flying Algeria

At a time when North African opponents were formidable adversaries, Nigeria recorded a dramatic victory against Algeria in a tense semi-final clash.



Nigeria went ahead when the late Samuel Okwaraji’s strike deflected off defender Belgharbi into the net. Algeria equalised ten minutes later through Maatar, forcing extra time. With both sides unable to score, the match went to penalties, and the Super Eagles triumphed 9-8.

3. 1994 AFCON Final: Super Eagles Claim Second Trophy vs Zambia

Nigeria lifted their second AFCON title after overcoming Zambia in a highly emotional final.



Zambia earned global sympathy after losing their entire first team in a tragic plane crash off the coast of Gabon during the World Cup qualifiers. Despite taking an early lead through Elijah Litana, the Chipolopolo were undone by Emmanuel Amuneke, who scored twice to secure Nigeria’s victory.

4. 2000 AFCON Quarter-Final: Aghahowa’s Double Rescues Eagles vs Senegal

The Super Eagles appeared destined for defeat against Senegal after Kalilou Fadiga gave the Teranga Lions the lead.



Trailing for 78 minutes, Nigeria seemed headed for their first home loss in 19 years until 17-year-old substitute Julius Aghahowa raced through the defence to equalise five minutes from time.



Two minutes into extra time, Aghahowa finished off a cross from the left to give Nigeria the lead. His goal sparked chaotic scenes as spectators invaded the pitch, mistakenly believing that the golden goal rule applied, delaying the match for over 15 minutes.

5. 2004 AFCON Quarter-Final: Okocha’s Stunning Strike vs Cameroon

Austine Okocha enjoyed a brilliant tournament at the 2004 AFCON, highlighted by his long-range strike that levelled the game against reigning champions, Cameroon.

The goal brought relief to the Super Eagles after Samuel Eto’o had given Cameroon the lead in the 42nd minute. John Utaka sealed Nigeria’s 2-1 victory in the 73rd minute, sending the Indomitable Lions out of the competition.

6. 2013 AFCON Final: Mba’s Goal Propels Eagles to Third Title

Nigeria claimed their third AFCON trophy thanks to Sunday Mba’s brilliant solo strike in the final against Burkina Faso.



Just before half-time, Mba flicked the ball over Mohamed Koffi before volleying into the far corner. The Super Eagles dominated the match and fully deserved their victory over a fatigued Burkinabe side making their maiden final appearance.



Before the tournament, Mba was relatively unknown, having played in the local league, but his heroics earned him national acclaim.

7. 2019 AFCON Quarter-Final: Ighalo Shines as Eagles Overcome Cameroon in Thriller

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Nigeria came from behind to beat defending champions Cameroon 3-2 in an entertaining quarter-final encounter.

The China-based striker notched two goals and assisted the winner as Nigeria overturned a half-time deficit in front of more than ten thousand spectators at the Alexandria Stadium.

8. 2023 AFCON Semi-Final: Nwabali the Hero as Nigeria Edge South Africa on Penalties

Stanley Nwabali secured Nigeria’s place in the 2023 AFCON final after saving two penalties in a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa.



William Troost-Ekong had given Nigeria the lead before South Africa equalised from the spot. With the match tied after extra time, penalties decided the outcome, with successful kicks from Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ekong, and Kelechi Iheanacho. Ola Aina was the only Eagle to miss.



