Serie A: Okoye Stars In Udinese Win At Parma, Orban Loses With Hellas Verona

Maduka Okoye put up an impressive performance as Udinese defeated 10-man Parma 2-0 away on Saturday.

Udinese bounced back from last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Bologna with a convincing display at Stadio Ennio Tardin.

Nicolo Zaniolo gave the Zebras the lead after 11 minutes.

Parma were reduced to 10-men in the 64th minute after Mariano Troilo was sent off for a rough challenge.

Keinan Davis sealed the win for the visitors from the penalty spot one minute later.

Okoye has made six league appearances for Udinese this season.

The victory propels Udinese to 18 points and a provisional eighth place in the standings, tied with Lazio.

In another Serie A fixture, Gift Orban featured as a substitute as Hellas Verona lost 2-1 to Genoa.

Orban took the place of Daniel Mosquera in the 66th minute.

The striker has registered two goals and one assist in 10 league appearances for Verona this season.

By Adeboye Amosu






