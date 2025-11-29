Man City Return To Winning Ways After Edging Out Leeds In Five-Goal Thriller

Phil Foden was the hero as his last-gasp winner against Leeds United earned Manchester City a hard-fought 3-2 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad stadium.

It was a much-needed win for City after back-to-back defeats against Newcastle United (2-1) last weekend and Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Cityzens were in danger of losing more ground in the title race following a second half collapse at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden and Josko Gvardiol put City two up before the interval. The England international gave his side the perfect start as he netted just one minute into the contest while Gvardiol doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

But third-bottom Leeds hit back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha. The former Everton striker pulled a goal back for Leeds in the 49th minute.

Leeds were awarded a penalty which Nmecha took and missed but converted the rebound to make it 2-2 in the 68th minute.

But in the 91st minute Foden got his second goal of the game to give his side a 3-2 win.

The win lifted City into second place, four points behind leaders Arsenal, who travel to third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.



