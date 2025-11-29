Onyeka Benched In Fourth Straight EPL Game As Brentford Defeat Burnley

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was once again benched as Brentford defeated visiting Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Onyeka has now been benched in four straight Premier League fixtures for Brentford.

The last time he made an appearance in the English topflight was on October 25 in a 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Also, his last outing for the club was in the Carabao Cup on October 28 against lower division side Grimsby Town.

With Saturday’s game heading for a goalless affair, Brentford eventually broke the deadlock with nine minutes left thanks to Igor Thiago who scored from the penalty spot.

Four minutes after Brentford took the lead Burnley equalised through Zian Flemming who also converted a spot kick.

But Brentford retook the lead just one minute after Burnley drew level as Thiago got his second.

Then in the 92nd minute Dango Ouattara made sure of the three points for the Bees as he got the third goal.

The win took Brentford to eight place on 19 points while Burnley are in 19th on 10 points in the league table.

Onyeka has made nine appearances and has provided one assist in the Premier League this season.

He featured for the Super Eagles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco where they lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final.

The defeat to the DR Congo means the Super Eagles will not be at next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Onyeka had given the Eagles an early lead against the Congolese which they failed to hold on to.



