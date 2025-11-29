NPFL: Insurance Thrash Wikki, Tornadoes Halt Remo Stars’ Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, courtesy of a 3-0 home win over Wikki Tourists at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium , Benin City on Saturday.

Chinedu Nwosu gave Kennedy Boboye’s side the lead in the 16th minute.

The home team scored two more goals in the second half through Emmanuel Dung and Emmanuel Akpan.

Insurance moved to 16th position on the table with 16 points from 14 matches.

Wikki Tourists dropped to eighth position, having amassed 20 points from 15 games.

At the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna, Niger Tornadoes defeated defending champions Remo Stars 1-0.

Former Enyimba forward Clinton Jephta netted the winning goal after two minutes.

Niger Tornadoes climbed to third position following the hard-earned victory.

By Adeboye Amosu



