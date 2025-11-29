Turkey: Onuachu Bags Brace In Trabzonspor’s Win Over Konyaspor

Paul Onuachu scored twice as Trabzonspor defeated Konyaspor 3-1 in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday night.

Okay Yokuşlu turned the ball into his own net in the 17th minute to hand Konyaspor the lead.

Onuachu equalised for Trabzonspor from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

Read Also:Onyeka Benched In Fourth Straight EPL Game As Brentford Defeat Burnley

The Nigeria international gave Trabzonspor the lead for the first time in the game five minutes into the second half.

The 31-year-old has now scored 11 goals in 14 league appearances for the Black Sea Storm this season.

The forward is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight ahead of İstanbul Başakşehir’s Eldor Shomurodov, who has netted 10 times this season.

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is third with seven goals.

By Adeboye Amosu



