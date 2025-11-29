Ligue 1: Simon Features As Paris FC Hold Auxerre

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon played all 90 minutes as Paris FC played out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 13th appearance, has scored three goals and bagged two assists for Paris FC this ongoing season.

Read Also:Turkey: Onuachu Bags Brace In Trabzonspor’s Win Over Konyaspor



Kebbal netted the opening goal in the 32nd minute via a penalty spot before Diomande leveled parity in the 40th minute to silence the home supporters.



All efforts from both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive after 90 minutes.



The draw means Paris FC sit 12th on the league table on 15 points, while Auxerre remain bottom on nine points.



