Elland Road Most Difficult Stadium I’ve Ever Played In –Aiyegbeni

Former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has picked Elland Road as the most difficult stadium he has ever played in.



In a chat with SportsCasting, Aiyegbeni, who traveled to Elland Road to face Leeds United with Portsmouth, stated that the atmosphere at the stadium is always tense.



“Hardest stadium. Leeds. Elland Road. The fans there, it is a little bit…what’s the word?



“I remember going there with Portsmouth when we were struggling against relegation.

“It is a really hard place to play against. They’re all crazy. Crazy atmosphere.”



Recall that Aiyegbeni was one of the deadliest finishers around the six yard box in his time in the Premier League, falling just shy of 100 goals in 10 seasons spent at four different clubs.



He scored a total of 97 Premier League goals in 252 appearances. Only Didier Drogba (104), Sadio Mane (111) and Mo Salah (188) have scored more among players from Africa.



