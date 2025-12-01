Turkey: We Will Stop Osimhen From Scoring — Fenerbahce Captain Skriniar

Fenerbache captain Milan Skriniar says they will strive to stop Victor Osimhen from scoring in the Istanbul derby, Completesports.com reports.

The Yellow Canaries will be up against Galatasaray in the Istanbul derby at the RAMS Park on Monday night (today).

Skriniar’s aerial collision in November 2021 when Napoli battled Inter Milan in Italy has since caused Osimhen to wear a protective face mask.

The centre-back is ready for battle against the Nigeria international again.

“Both (Osimhen, Icardi) are very good centre-forwards. Of course, they have different types of characteristics, but they are very good players,” told Bein Sports.

“We will see what we need to do defensively on Monday. We need to play compactly and aggressively, and be together so we can stop them.”

Galatasaray are top of the Super Lig table with 32 points, a point ahead of bitter city rivals Fenerbache after 13 rounds of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



