Osimhen Ready For Istanbul Derby Vs Fenerbahce

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has declared his readiness to face Fenerbahce in Monday’s Istanbul derby.

Osimhen returned to full training on Friday after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty with Nigeria.

The 26-year-old has missed Galatasaray’s last two games against Istanbul Başakşehir and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The forward has now declared that he is ready to put his body on the line for his team against Fenerbahce.

“I know the importance of the Fenerbache Derby and what it means to the fans. I experienced this excitement last season,” he told Sabah newspaper.

“Galatasaray signed me for such big matches.

“If necessary, I will take risks and go out on the field and give my all.”



