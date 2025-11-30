Ajayi Scoops MOTM Award After Hull City’s Win At Stoke City

Semi Ajayi won the Man of the Match award after Hull City’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Stoke City in their Sky Bet Championship clash on Saturday.

Ajayi was on target for the Tigers in the keenly contested encounter.

Sorba Thomas gave Stoke City the lead in the 17th minute.

Read Also:Chukwueze Named Man Of Match In Fulham’s Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Ajayi equalised for the visitors with a header three minutes after the break.

It was the Nigeria international’s first-ever goal for Hull City.

The 31-year-old has made nine league appearances for

Sergej Jakirović’s side this season.

The centre-back joined Hull City on a free transfer in the summer after severing ties with West Bromwich Albion.

By Adeboye Amosu



