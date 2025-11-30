Vural: Icardi Does Not Possess Osimhen’s Physical Strength

Former Trabzonspor coach Yılmaz Vural has disclosed that Mauro Icardi does not possess the same physical strength as Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray.



Recall that the absence of the Nigerian international from club duty as a result of injury has seen the Turkish giant struggle for goals most recently.



Osimhen, who has been prolific in the UEFA Champions League, scoring six goals in three matches and three goals in the league, continues to be Galatasaray’s primary attacking option.

In a chat with SkySpor Youtube, Vural stated that Icardi will never be able to contribute a lot the way Osimhen does for the team.



“Icardi will never be an Osimhen, he will never be able to contribute as much.



“He doesn’t have the physical strength he used to have. It’s not enough for a team with such ambitious goals like Galatasaray.”



