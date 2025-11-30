‘Very Important’ — Chukwueze Reflects On Fulham’s Derby Win Over Spurs

Samuel Chukwueze has reflected on Fulham’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Completesports.com reports.

Marco Silva’s side defeated their hosts 2-1 in a keenly contested London derby on Saturday night.

Chukwueze set up Kenny Tete for Fulham’s first goal in the fourth minute.

Harry Wilson doubled their lead just two minutes later.

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus pulled one back for Tottenham one minute before the hour mark.

Read Also:Chukwueze Named Man Of Match In Fulham’s Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Chukwueze Talks Up Big Win

Chukwueze, who also praised his international teammates, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey for helping him adapt to life in England can’t hide his excitement after the game.

“They push me really hard in training and keep me motivated. We are so proud of the result today. We worked for it on the training pitch. The players gave everything on the field. We had to defend with all our life. This win is very, very important, he stated after the keenly contested encounter.

On First Fulham’s Start

Chukwueze made his first start for Fulham against Thomas Frank’s side.

The winger has so far registered three assists in six league appearances for the Whites.

“I wasn’t expecting it today. But I was focused on doing the hard work. The last months have been a bit difficult, but I kept my head down and kept working. I took the opportunity today,” he said.

By Adeboye Amosu



