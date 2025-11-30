Bassey: Osimhen, Haaland At Same Level

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey says his international teammate Victor Osimhen is at the same level with Manchester City star Erling Haaland, reports Completesports.com.

Haaland is currently regarded by many as the best striker in the world.

Bassey has however likened Osimhen to the Norway international.

Bassey On Osimhen And Haaland

Quizzed about who’s easier to play against between the two deadly strikers in an interview with Stadium Astro, Bassey confessed it’s difficult to pick one.

“I don’t think I can answer that because I’m about to play against one and I play with the other one, but maybe there’s bias, you could say Osimhen is harder to play against,” said the Fulham defender.

“Haaland isn’t easier either. Both of them are hard to play against. They’re both at the same level, I can’t choose.”

No Difference Between Duo

Bassey also spoke about the two strikers different attributes.

“They’re both strikers, of course, they’re different. They’re both strong, very fast, and you always have to be on guard because at any time they can hurt you,” added the former Rangers star.

Read Also:Turkey: Onuachu Bags Brace In Trabzonspor’s Win Over Konyaspor

“You always have to be ready in the right position, know where they are, and they’re also one of those players that can physically take a lot out of you.”

Osimhen’s Premier League Ambition

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the past.

Bassey revealed his compatriot’s ambition of playing in England.

“He’s unbelievable. What he does for the country, what he’s done in the UEFA Champions League, it’s amazing, you know,”Bassey declared.

“Deadly striker, I was kind of happy and sad at the same time that he didn’t come to the Premier League because I think it would’ve been good for him, but I’m happy I don’t have to play against him.

“Yes, [we did discuss his Premier League aspirations], of course.

“He doesn’t give too much away, but he said he was interested in the Premier League.

“It’s a good league, the most watched league in the whole world, so most players would want to come to the Premier League or experience it at some point, but he’s at a massive club now, and he’s doing amazing.”

By Adeboye Amosu



