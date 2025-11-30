Chukwueze Named Man Of Match In Fulham’s Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

Samuel Chukwueze was named Man of the Match following Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

It was the Nigeria international’s first Premier League start for Marco Silva’s side.

Chukwueze set up Kenny Tete for the game’s opening goal after four minutes.

The 26-year-old hit the woodwork six minutes later, and failed to convert a one-on-one chance in the 25th minute.

The tricky winger was replaced by Kevin 10 minutes from time.

The former Villarreal star has now registered three assists in six league appearances for the Cottagers this season.

His international teammates, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were also in action for Fulham in the game.

Iwobi was replaced by Timothy Castagne three minutes from time, while Bassey featured for 90 minutes.

By Adeboye Amosu



