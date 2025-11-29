EPL: Chukwueze Bags Assist; Iwobi, Bassey In Action As Fulham Edge Tottenham

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze bagged an assist, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action as Fulham defeated Tottenham 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Chukwueze, who was making his 5th appearance, has bagged three assists for Fulham this ongoing season.



Also, Iwobi has recorded 12 appearances and scored one goal, while Bassey has made 12 appearances and bagged three yellow cards.



Fulham couldn’t have hoped for a much better start as they raced into a two-goal lead by the sixth minute.

Samuel Chukwueze inspired the fourth-minute opener, his cut-back towards the edge of the box catching Spurs out and finding Kenny Tete, whose shot took a slight deflection off Destiny Udogie on its way past Guglielmo Vicario.



Spurs’ goalkeeper was then culpable less than two minutes later, when he rushed out of his area and cleared the ball straight to Josh King, the young midfielder shifting possession on to Harry Wilson for a shot into the empty net from out wide on the right.



Mohammed Kudus halved the deficit after the break as Thomas Frank’s side tried to stage a comeback with a much-improved second-half showing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



But the damage had already been done and the visitors held on for a first away league win of the season and heap further pressure onto the Spurs boss.



