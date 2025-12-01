NPFL: Nasarawa United Unlucky In Defeat To Warri Wolves — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has reflected on his team’s away defeat to Warri Wolves.

Mangut’s side lost the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 15 encounter 1-0.

Othuke Egbo fired home the winning goal for Warri Wolves in the seventh minute.

Mangut Reacts To Defeat In Ozoro

Mangut said his team deserved at least one point from the game.

“I am not disappointed with today’s result, even though our hosts banked on our early mistake to take the lead and defended firmly to secure the maximum points,” he told the club’s media.

“However, we played better, missed a lot of goal scoring chances, but were just unlucky.

“The league is still a marathon. We will recover as quickly as possible from today’s defeat.

“We will keep fighting till the end of the season to achieve our target.”

Nasarawa United will host Shooting Stars in their next game at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



