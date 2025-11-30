Close Menu
    NPFL: Enyimba Beat Rangers In Derby, Shooting Stars End Barren

    Adeboye Amosu

    Enyimba defeated Rangers 2-1 in the oriental derby in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    Chidera Michael gave Enyimba the lead three minutes before the break.

    Winger Stanley Dimgba doubled Enyimba’s lead in the 81st minute.

    Kenechukwu Agu reduced the deficit for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

    Shooting Stars ended their four-game winless streak courtesy of a 1-0 victory over El-kanemi Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

    Chidera Oparaocha scored the decisive goal as Ikorodu City beat Abia Warriors 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

    In Ozoro, Warri Wolves defeated Nasarawa United 1-0.

    Othuke Egbo netted the decisive goal after five minutes.

    Kun Khalifat beat Plateau United 2-0 in Owerri with Lekan Gabriel, and Henry Ezeonye scoring both goals.

    Full Results

    3SC 1-0 El-Kanemi
    Barau 3-2 Kwara Utd
    Enyimba 2-1 Rangers
    Ikorodu City 1-0 Abia Warriors
    Kun Khalifat 2-0 Plateau Utd
    Wolves 1-0 Nasarawa Utd


