Isak Gets First EPL Goal As Liverpool Beat West Ham To End Losing Streak

Second half goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo earned Liverpool a 2-0 win at West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

It was Isak ‘s first Premier League goals since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer.

The win saw Liverpool end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Isak opened the scoring in the 60th minute as he slotted home a low cross from the left wing.

With six minutes left in the game West Ham was reduced to 10 men after Lucas Paqueta was shown a red card for decent.

Liverpool capitalised as Gakpo maee it 2-0 in the 92nd minute, chesting down a cross before firing past the West Ham keeper.

Also Read: Slot Has One Week To Save His Job –Liverpool Legend

Arne Slot’s mwn move up to eight place on 21 points in the league table.

At the City Ground Nottingham Forest could not replicate their impressive performance at Liverpool as they lost 2-0 to Brighton.

Super Eagles duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi did not feature due to injury.

By James Agberebi



