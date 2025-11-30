Serie A: Akinsanmiro Missing As Inter Milan Edge Pisa

Nigerian international Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was missing in action as Inter Milan defeated Pisa 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.



Akinsanmiro, who is still nursing a shoulder injury, has made 10 appearances for Pisa this ongoing season and bagged one assist.

After a goalless first half, Inter Milan netted the opening goal in the 69th minute through Lautaro Martínez’s clinical finish.



The visitor extended their lead in the 83rd minute as Martinez scored his second goal of the encounter to claim the maximum three points for Inter Milan.



The defeat means Pisa sit 18th on 10 points, while Inter Milan sit 3rd on 27 points on the league table.



